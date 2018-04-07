WORCESTER (CBS) – A 25-year-old Rutland man died after the car he was driving crashed into a Worcester house on Saturday morning.

Police responded to Chandler Street shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving a report that a motor vehicle had crashed into a home.

When officers arrived, they found the man about 20 feet from his vehicle, on the ground with serious injuries and being treated by paramedics and members of the Worcester Fire Department.

The man was sent to a local hospital. He underwent emergency surgery but later died. A cause of death was not released pending the conclusion of an autopsy. The man’s name was not released Saturday.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee northbound on Chandler Street when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed the double yellow line, entered the southbound lane, jumped a granite curb, traveled across the lawn of a Chandler Street house and crashed into the south side of the house with the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police said the driver was conscious as he exited the vehicle and traveled about 20 feet before collapsing.

The Jeep was towed from the scene. Investigators will conduct a full mechanical inspection of the vehicle to determine if any mechanical deficiencies may have played a role leading up to the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Worcester Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.