NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — A 4-alarm fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York City has been extinguished, according to President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, the president thanked firefighters who responded to the blaze, and said: “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building).”

The FDNY tweeted that a civilian is being treated for a serious injury. The FDNY told WCBS Radio that four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Eric Trump tweeted that the fire broke out in a residential apartment at Trump Tower.

Firefighters responded to Trump Tower shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

There were no immediate no reports of injuries.

President Donald Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

