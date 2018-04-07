  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    00:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Boston Police Department, Fatal Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man as he sat in a car in Hyde Park late Saturday afternoon.

Boston Police said the shooter ran up to the victim as he sat in a car on Frazer Avenue, fired multiple shots, and ran away.

“Clearly the victim was targeted here. We have an individual running up to the passenger side and firing multiple rounds at the victim, so it’s clearly not a random act,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said at the scene.

hyde park shooting Man Killed In Hyde Park Shooting

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Tiffany Chan/WBZ-TV)

Police described the victim as in his late 20s. He has not been identified.

Officers responded to the Frazer Street area about 5:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a male shot.

hyde park shooting use this Man Killed In Hyde Park Shooting

Police said the victim was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle. (WBZ-TV)

They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS.

Comments (2)
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    DAMN FOOL BOSTON COMM…..BUY BACK A UTTER FLOP…..LTC WITH STRICT ISSUE JUST LEAVES GOOD FOLKS AS TARGETS BOOK THE COMM A SOCIAL WORKER WEARING A BADGE

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    CORRECTION BOOT THE COMM

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s