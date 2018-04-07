BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man as he sat in a car in Hyde Park late Saturday afternoon.
Boston Police said the shooter ran up to the victim as he sat in a car on Frazer Avenue, fired multiple shots, and ran away.
“Clearly the victim was targeted here. We have an individual running up to the passenger side and firing multiple rounds at the victim, so it’s clearly not a random act,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said at the scene.
Police described the victim as in his late 20s. He has not been identified.
Officers responded to the Frazer Street area about 5:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a male shot.
They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS.
