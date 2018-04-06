BROCKTON (CBS) – Convicted of manslaughter, 36-year-old Steven Foss fought back tears as a judge sentenced the Wareham man to 6 to 8 years in state prison for the fatal overdose that killed 25-year-old Paige Lopes.

Foss is the first person to be charged and convicted in Plymouth County of supplying a fatal overdose that caused a death.

Paige’s brother was thankful for the judge’s decision.

“They prey on the weak in order to get their fix. It resulted in death, and it was my sister, and it’s hard,” her brother, Lawrence Phillips, told reporters while fighting back tears.

Foss was also found guilty on five counts of selling heroin.

Before his sentencing, he addressed the court and apologized for his actions, saying he’s been a drug addict for 10 years.

“I knew it was wrong. I am sorry. I’ve lost a lot of loved ones,” Foss said.

Prosecutors say back in February 2015, police found Paige Lopes dead from a heroin overdose.

Investigators say Paige had purchased the $80 worth of heroin from Foss, ingested it and then died.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Foss is the first drug dealer to be charged and convicted of manslaughter related to an overdose in Plymouth County.

He hopes this sends a strong message.

“We need to make people understand, that if you choose to sell these drugs and if somebody hurts or gets killed, we are going to prosecute them,” Cruz said.

Foss told the court he was sorry and he’s changing his life around.

“I’ve done everything in my power to change. I’m working. I am a good person” he said.

Phillips said his late sister was a caring mother and amazing person and didn’t deserve this.

“She was a warm-hearted person to her son, to her family and had a bright future,” he said. “I love her and this is justice for her.”