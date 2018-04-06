BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed overnight in a shooting not far from a South Boston school.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a housing complex on Costello Circle late Thursday night. The victim was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.

No arrests have been made. The shooting took place a block away from the Condon School.

An area resident awoke Friday morning to discover damage to her car following the shooting. The rear windshield of the woman’s Kia was shattered.