BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed overnight in a shooting not far from a South Boston school.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a housing complex on Costello Circle late Thursday night. The victim was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.

Police investigate a shooting in South Boston. (WBZ-TV)

Police investigate a shooting in South Boston. (WBZ-TV)

No arrests have been made. The shooting took place a block away from the Condon School.

car Person Killed In Shooting Near South Boston School

A South Boston resident’s car window was shattered by a bullet following a deadly shooting. (Image Credit: Nick Giovanni/WBZ-TV)

An area resident awoke Friday morning to discover damage to her car following the shooting. The rear windshield of the woman’s Kia was shattered.

