BOSTON (CBS) – Friday, Northeastern University junior center, Adam Gaudette, became the first Northeastern player in school history to capture the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the NCAA’s top Division I men’s ice hockey player.

The three finalists Gaudette, Denver’s Henrik Borgström and Harvard’s Ryan Donato, and overall winner were selected from the initial list of Top Ten candidates by the 27-member Hobey Baker Selection Committee and an additional round of online fan balloting.

In order to fit the criteria players must display outstanding skills in all phases of the game, have strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

Gaudette, who leads the nation in scoring this season with 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists), is the Hockey East Player of the Year and Walter Brown Award winner.

The Braintree native is just the 11th player in Northeastern history to score 30 goals in a season and the seventh in the NCAA since the 2012-13 season. He finished his collegiate career with at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games and recorded points in 20 out of his last 24 games (22 goals, 20 assists).

Gaudette signed a three-year entry level contract with the Vancouver Canucks last week, and has played in four games.