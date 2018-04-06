BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has been arrested for violating a restraining order in an ongoing criminal case.

Bernard Sigh, 66, was arrested Friday by Milton police on a warrant.

According to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office, Sigh tried to contact the victim in a domestic assault case.

Sigh pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Quincy District Court Friday afternoon.

A judge revoked Sigh’s bail, and he will be held for 90 days.

He’s due back in court on May 4. Sigh’s attorney, Jose Sanabria, declined comment.

In February, Sigh was indicted by a grand jury on kidnapping, rape, and assault charges.

The indictment stems from Sigh’s December arrest in Milton.

A woman told police Sigh hid in a closet in her Milton apartment wearing only underwear. She says he grabbed her, preventing her from leaving, and dragged her back into the master bedroom and raped her.

Sigh served jail time in California for spousal rape in 1993.

The issue surfaced during Patrick’s first run for governor in 2006. The former governor got involved in 2014 when Massachusetts required Sigh to register as a sex offender.

