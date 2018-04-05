  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Michelle Obama

BOSTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is in Boston to address a forum devoted to empowering women to become leaders in their fields.

Obama is scheduled to participate in a moderated conversation at Thursday’s closing session of the 39th annual Simmons Leadership Conference. The event is the longest-running women’s leadership event in the U.S.

Organizers say they invited Obama because she’s “a passionate and tireless champion of women, families and young people.”

Other participants include news anchor and women’s rights advocate Gretchen Carlson and former CIA operative and author Valerie Plame.

This year’s conference is being held at Boston’s Seaport World Trade Center with the theme “Disrupt the Ordinary.” More than 3,400 people have registered for the event.

Past speakers have included Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton, Billie Jean King and Oprah Winfrey.

