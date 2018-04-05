BURLINGTON (CBS) – A Tewksbury man was arrested and charged with placing a hidden camera in a hospital’s employee bathroom.

Michael McDermott, 21, allegedly placed the recording device in a staff bathroom at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. The camera was found in a pen on March 29.

McDermott, a hospital employee, is charged with three counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and possession of a wiretap. He is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

Police say that multiple people were videoed in “a state of undress” inside the restroom.

In a statement, Lahey Hospital said no patients or visitors were impacted by the incident.

“Last week during a routine cleaning, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center staff discovered a pen that included a small recording device in an employee restroom. Lahey Hospital & Medical Center security was able to identify the employee responsible,” the hospital said.