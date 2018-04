FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are signing Jordan Matthews, a former wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Matthews, 25, played college football at Vanderbilt University.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.