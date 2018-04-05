  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Three Boston Police officers got a surprise during their shift when someone anonymously paid for their dinner.

The officers were working at TD Garden during Wednesday night’s Justin Timberlake concert. They took their break at Tasty Burger on Nashua Street, but found a note on their receipt.

“Enjoy dinner! Thanks for what you do! Go Sox!” someone had written on the receipt after paying for the meal.

Three Boston Police officers were pleasantly surprised when their dinner was anonymously paid for. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

Boston Police said the officers were “pleasantly surprised and greatly appreciative.”

“Whoever paid the bill didn’t need to do that but a small gesture like that really means a lot and reminds us just how much people appreciate what we do and how lucky we are to protect and serve a city like Boston,” one of the officers said.

