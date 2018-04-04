EVERETT (CBS) – A construction worker died on Tuesday while working at the Wynn Boston Harbor casino site, the company confirmed.

The name of the worker and details of the incident were not released.

The casino will launch an investigation into the worker’s death. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and sent inspectors to the scene.

“This is a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his family and coworkers,” Wynn Boston Harbor said in a statement.

The Everett casino is slated to open in June 2019.