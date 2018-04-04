(CBSNewYork) — Belgian brewer Stella Artois announced a voluntary recall of select North American packages of 11.2-ounce bottles of beer that may contain particles of glass.

The company detected a packaging flaw from one outside production facility that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer.

This recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The recall does not affect other Stella Artois products sold in cans, draft or bottles of any other production codes.

“While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” said Christina Choi, Global Brand VP, Stella Artois. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

The codes to check are found on the back label of the bottles and on the side of the cardboard cartons for the 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles. People should also check bottles in their “Best of Belgium” multi-packs.

Those with bottles falling under the recall can get information about reimbursement from stellaartois.expertinquiry.com or by calling 1-855-215-5824.

The full list of imported Stella Artois products that are subject to this recall in the U.S. and Canada is below:

U.S. Stella Artois Production Codes

Best Before Date Package Code Time Stamp

13/02/2018 49 02:00-06:00

13/02/2018 52 22:00-23:59

14/02/2018 52 00:00-02:00

14/02/2018 52 22:00-23:59

15/02/2018 52 00:00-05:00

19/02/2018 52, 55 02:00-12:00

20/02/2018 52,55 00:00-05:00

4/3/2018 55 21:00-23:59

5/3/2018 55 00:00-22:00

22/04/2018 55 22:00-23:59

23/04/2018 55 00:00-23:59

24/04/2018 55 00:00-03:00

7/5/2018 55 22:00-23:59

8/5/2018 55 00:00-11:00

6/6/2018 49 08:00-20:00

7/6/2018 49,52 22:00-23:59

8/6/2018 49 00:00-13:00

8/6/2018 52 00:00-07:00

29/08/2018 55 04:00-10:00

13/09/2018 55 23:00-23:59

14/09/2018 55 00:00-22:00

15/09/2018 55 06:00-23:59

16/09/2018 55 00:00-18:00

18/09/2018 55 01:00-08:00

21/09/2018 55 03:00-23:59

22/09/2018 55 00:00-03:00

23/09/2018 52 09:00-23:59

24/09/2018 52 00:00-12:00

25/09/2018 52 12:00-23:59

29/09/2018 52 04:00-14:00

6/10/2018 52 19:00-23:59

7/10/2018 52 00:00-02:00

9/10/2018 55 02:00-07:00

12/10/2018 49 05:00-10:00

27/10/2018 52 01:00-13:00

3/11/2018 55 18:00-23:59

3/11/2018 52 20:00-23:59

2/2/2019 55 18:00-23:59

U.S. Stella Artois Légère Production Codes

Best Before Date Package Code Time Stamp

6/10/2018 55 21:00-23:59

7/10/2018 55 00:00-02:00

12/10/2018 52 01:00-06:00

Canada Stella Artois Production Codes

Best Before Date Package Code Time Stamp

20/02/2018 49 00:00-06:00

25/04/2018 49 17:00-23:59

26/04/2018 49 00:00-04:00

20/5/2018 49 08:00-23:59

21/5/2018 49 00:00-01:00

7/6/2018 49,52 22:00-23:59

8/6/2018 49 00:00-13:00

8/6/2018 52 00:00-07:00

13/09/2018 55 21:00-23:59

14/09/2018 55 00:00-22:00

25/09/2018 52 12:00-23:59

26/09/2018 52 00:00-23:59

H/T CBS New York