FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A private high school in Framingham will be closing its doors permanently at the end of the school year due to a continuous decline in enrollment.

The Board of Trustees for Marian High School unanimously voted to cease operations when the school year ends in June. Marian High is a Roman Catholic school that opened in 1956.

Enrollment has declined from 304 students in 2012 to 221 in the current year. The incoming freshman class would have consisted of 16 students, which led to a projected enrollment of 185.

“The closing of Marian High School should not mean the end of Catholic education for our students,” said Marian High School President John Ermilio said in a letter to parents.

The school has come to a “shared understanding” with Saint Joseph Preparatory High School in Brighton. In the next week or so, SJP representatives will meet with Marian High School parents and students to discuss learning opportunities.

In addition, the Framingham High School principal assured Marian school leaders the transition would be “seamless” for those opting for public school.

Marian High School teachers and staff will have priority opportunity to be considered for positions at other Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of Boston, Ermilio added.

“This is difficult news, and we are sad to share it with you,” wrote Ermilio. “However, our goal now is to provide a smooth transition to our students, families, teachers and staff.”