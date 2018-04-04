WEATHER ALERTDamaging Winds, Cold Temps On Wednesday Night, More Snow Possible
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
By David Robichaud
Filed Under:David Robichaud, downed trees, Haverhill, Nor'easter, Storm Damage

HAVERHILL (CBS) – Several weeks after devastating storms, Haverhill residents and city crews are still struggling to clean up. There are trees and limbs down in yards and on the sides of roads all over the city.

On Tuesday night the City Council asked Mayor James Fiorentini to find a way to help residents out. They especially want to see if the city can provide aid for the elderly who can’t afford to hire private tree removal.

trtees2 Storm Cleanup Continues Weeks After Devastating Storms

Tree removal crew in Haverhill (WBZ-TV)

The mayor says his highway and tree crews are working six days a week and they only have one wood chipper. The full clean up could take several more weeks.

What the mayor did do was open up the city’s highway yard for free so residents can haul debris and deposit it there. That type of debris disposal and not usually available to the public until after April 17th.

trees Storm Cleanup Continues Weeks After Devastating Storms

Haverhill residents clean up storm debris (WBZ-TV)

The mayor is also looking into other options like hiring outside contractors to aid with the cleanup. Because of liability reasons, city crews are not allowed to remove debris from private property unless the tree extends onto city land or a road.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s