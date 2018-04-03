(CBS) — Not in the market for a new toy or finding it at the right price at the Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sale?

Bed Bath & Beyond will let you use your Toys ‘R’ Us gift card in their stores until Thursday, April 5.

If you’re not interested in any Bed Bath & Beyond items right now, according to their website, you can turn your existing Toys ‘R’ Us or Babies ‘R’ Us gift card into a Bed Bath & Beyond gift card, too.

One thing to note — the card must have $20 or more, and you won’t get the full value in return. A $20 Toys ‘R’ Us gift card nets you $12.84 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

