BOSTON (CBS) — Hanley Ramirez has made a lot of promises this season. The Boston first baseman was adamant all spring that he’ll be back to his 30-30 form, the kind of production the Red Sox need in the heart of their order.

He made another promise ahead of Monday night’s game against the Marlins in Miami, one that will certainly warm the hearts of baseball fans everywhere. Ramirez spotted a young fan on the field who had trouble walking and talking. The former face of the Marlins franchise made a pledge to the boy: If he hit a homer, he’d give him his jersey after the game.

After starting the game 0-for-2 against Miami starter Trevor Richards, Ramirez unloaded on a 1-1 slider in the top of the fifth. He blasted his first dinger of the season, a two-run shot into the Miami bullpen to give Boston a 5-1 lead. When the Red Sox walked off the field with a 7-3 victory, Ramirez fulfilled his promise to the young fan.

Before the game I promised this kid if I hit a homer I will give him my jersey. promise fulfilled. @redsox @mlb This is what we play for #godisgood #believe #thisisonlythebeginning have faith…w/faith we can accomplish anything #grateful 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rQGffiYdR3 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) April 3, 2018

“Yeah, when you see things like that, that’s life,” Ramirez said, via RedSox.com. “It can happen to anybody. Little kids born like that, it’s upsetting. But we’ve got to keep it strong mentally. He can’t walk or talk. I told him, ‘If I hit a homer, I’ll give you my jersey.’ So that’s God. I hit that homer.”

Ramirez went 2-for-5 on the evening and even stole his second base of the season, doubling his stolen base total from last season. He’s still a long ways away from that 30-30 pledge, but one baseball fan will never forget Ramirez’s first homer of the 2018 season.