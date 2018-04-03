WATCH LIVE:Nathan Carman Court Hearing In Inheritance Fight
Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Stroke, Tedy Bruschi

BOSTON (CBS) – Lauren Pino discovered she had a congenital heart disease at the age of 24, one month before her wedding. Her risk of stroke was greatly increased and her heart was the size of an 85-year-old’s. But Lauren didn’t let this stop her. Thanks to medical technology, Lauren walked down the aisle as planned giving her new, stronger heart to the love of her life.

Eleven years later, Lauren continues to dedicate her life to promoting healthy living. She is now training for her third Boston Marathon, running with Tedy’s Team to promote heart health and raise awareness for the warning signs of stroke. Watch Lauren’s story above, and if you would like to support her cause, visit her fundraising page.

