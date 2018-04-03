WATCH LIVE:Nathan Carman Court Hearing In Inheritance Fight
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are briefing the public on measures being taken to secure the Boston Marathon.

Public safety officials and representatives from the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the race, are scheduled Tuesday morning to discuss safety measures being put in place for the 122nd running of the marathon on April 16.

The route takes runners through eight cities and towns, complicating efforts to police the course.

Agencies involved in securing the race include the FBI, Boston police, state police and others.

Security has been tightened along the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course since 2013, when bombs planted near the finish line killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

In recent years, authorities have used surveillance drones, bomb-sniffing dogs and aircraft equipped with technology to detect a radiological “dirty” bomb.

