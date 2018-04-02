WATERTOWN (CBS) — Some early risers in Boston will have a new way to get to work each morning. The MBTA has rolled out a one-year pilot program that adds early morning bus routes along several lines in the city.

Starting April 1, certain buses will start up at 3:20 a.m.

“These new early morning routes are here for the people who make Boston run,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez in a written statement. “We know that getting downtown before the sun rises can be a challenge, and our vision is to offer more service for riders who need accessible, affordable, and reliable options in their neighborhoods.”

The new schedule will add 17 early morning trips on routes 16, 19, 31, 32, 65, 70, 117, and 455. Nine early trips will be available on 31, 104, 109, and 455.

Several bus routes already ran on early morning schedules. Other morning buses will lengthen their routes and provide service to Logan Airport or downtown.

“This expansion is the result of a year-long ridership study and planning initiative at the T, which resulted in the identification of key routes where early morning demand is heaviest,” said the MBTA.

In a written statement, Governor Charlie Baker said, “Throughout this one-year pilot, the MBTA will be able to gather important information about changes in bus ridership and analyze that data to better inform future transportation plans around the Greater Boston area.”

Visit the MBTA’s Trip Planner to see if your commute benefits from the new schedule.