BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward has taken another step toward his return.

The Celtics star, who was injured just five minutes into Boston’s first game of the season, posted another video detailing his progress on Monday. And this one is actually a pretty important piece to his rehab.

Hayward is off the AlterG treadmill and jogging on the floor:

It was just last week that Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Hayward had not yet run on the floor, so this is a pretty positive development. Hayward still isn’t expected to return this season, but Monday’s update is another step (or roughly two dozen light steps, actually) in the right direction.

