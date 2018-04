CHARLESTON (CBS) –It was a full house on the deck of the USS Constitution Sunday morning.

Dozens joined crew members for the sunrise service followed by the “observance of morning colors” on Easter. For many, the experience blended family tradition with a sense of history.

Sunrise service on the USS Constitution this Easter Sunday morning @Wbz pic.twitter.com/ZbRAvptMrb — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 1, 2018

“What a way to start the Easter day, it was great. Sitting there on the historic boat and looking up at the riggings and praying– very nice,” said one man.

The ship will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for tours.