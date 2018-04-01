  • WBZ TV

RUSSELL (CBS) – Now here’s a story you can sink your teeth into.

A Massachusetts State Trooper helped guide a stray beaver to safety on Sunday after coming across the creature in the middle of a bridge in Russell.

msp beaver 1 State Trooper Guides Beaver To Safety

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper guides a stray beaver to safety. (Image Credit: Mass. State Police)

“Why should a bunny get all the attention today?,” State Police posted on Easter Sunday.

Police speculated that the beaver ventured out of its den to welcome spring but got confused how to get back to the water’s edge.

So Trooper Paul Keyes helped guide the beaver off the bridge and to safety.

