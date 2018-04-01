BOSTON (CBS) — Five people were injured when two cars were involved in a crash on the Mike Pike Sunday morning.

According to State Police, the crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. near the Allston tolls on the eastbound side of the highway.

Two of the victims were taken to Boston Medical Center, two went to Massachusetts General Hospital, and one was transported to Tufts Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

State Police remained on the scene for hours investigating.

It is not clear what caused the crash, police have not released any more information.