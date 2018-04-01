LYNN (CBS) — A 15-year-old Lynn boy helped alert fellow residents to an early morning fire on Easter Sunday.

“He stepped up to the plate and got everyone out safe,” said Peter Feijoo, who was returned to his damaged home midday Sunday after the overnight fire, talking about his son.

Peter and his son Anthony live on the third floor of a Nahant Street home. Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m.

Anthony said he first heard a neighbor yelling and banging on the landlord’s door. Then he saw and smelled smoke.

“I grabbed whatever I could and ran out. I started seeing flames, got everyone out,” said Anthony. “Luckily, no one was on the second floor — but we went down to the first floor, got everyone out and then I called the fire department.”

“I didn’t even think it was real life,” he recalled.

Everyone in the house made it out safely. Peter is proud his son was able to jump into action so fast.

Anthony said he feels good about what he did too, “but, then again, it’s what you have to do when people’s lives are at stake.”

Eight people in total are displaced. While the Feijoos were back to gather clothes and any other salvageable belongings, they still do not know where they will be staying.

Peter said he is grateful for the friends he has who have reached out and will be able to lean on them for the time being.

“I’m just glad that I have [Anthony] and that’s all that matters. Everything else can be replaced,” he said.