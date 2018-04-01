  • WBZ TV

By Pamela Gardner
BOSTON (CBS) – Happy April! We’re tracking more snow.

No need to panic, just a short burst for Monday morning. Then we can look forward to a big mid-week warm up (along with some thunderstorms). Here are the details for this next snow maker.

TIMING

Most of the snow holds off until the morning commute. Not good timing, but the snow consistency is pasty and wet with temps in the mid 30s. So most accumulation should be on the grass or elevated surfaces. Not so much on the warmer roads.

2017 rpm timeline temps local 8am Say It Aint Snow! Quick Burst Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

However, there could be slick spots and reduced visibility in the heaviest bands of snow. Height of the snow should be between 8-11 a.m.

2017 rpm timeline temps local 11am Say It Aint Snow! Quick Burst Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

One inch per hour snowfall rates are possible along the south coast.

2017 rpm timeline temps local 2pm Say It Aint Snow! Quick Burst Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

The snow tapers off as the clipper system passes to our south, heading east and out to sea by mid-afternoon. That’s it! No coastal threat. No wind threat.

 

TOTALS

A widespread coating to 2 inches of snow all across Massachusetts. Isolated spots with 3 inches along the south coast of CT, RI and MA.

2017 snowfall poly Say It Aint Snow! Quick Burst Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

The upper Cape could also see three inches, with more mixing towards the outer Cape. Again most snow accumulation will be on the grass. And it will melt quickly as we dry off by late afternoon, clear out, and warm up to highs in the 40s.

ADVISORIES

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the south coast Monday.

2017 winter weather advisory Say It Aint Snow! Quick Burst Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

Roads may be briefly snow covered and visibility could be near zero in the heaviest snow bands during the morning drive.

WORK-WEEK OUTLOOK

First half of Tuesday will be dry and cool, highs in the mid 40s. Chance for a brief wintry mix Tuesday night, changing to scattered rain Wednesday morning as a warm front lifts north. That ushers in a warmer airmass in the afternoon.

Temps nearing 70 Wednesday with a gusty southwest wind.  Cold front moves through Wednesday night…that may trigger a thunderstorm or two, along with rain. Much colder for Opening Day at Fenway Park Thursday, high of 44, breezy but dry.

Our active weather pattern continues into next weekend and highs may be stuck in the 40s. Possibly a coastal storm threat in the 7-9 day outlook. But let’s not get into that right now!

Have a great first week of April!

