Follow along for all the updates from the Boston’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays!

12:45 p.m.: Baseball is back!

The most glorious day is upon us, as baseball season is set to begin around North America. For the Red Sox, that means a trip to Tampa to take on the Rays. We’ll have every pitch of that game covered right here in the live blog, but for now as we wait, here’s a peek at the Red Sox’ lineup:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Hanley Ramirez, 1B

4. J.D. Martinez, DH

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Rafael Devers, 3B

7. Eduardo Nunez, 2B

8. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

9. Christian Vazquez, C

Chris Sale, P

And here’s Tampa’s starting lineup:

1. Matt Duffy, 3B

2. Kevin Kiermaier, CF

3. Carlos Gomez, RF

4. C.J. Cron, 1B

5. Wilson Ramos, C

6. Denard Span, LF

7. Adeiny Hevarria, SS

8. Daniel Robertson, 2B

9. Rob Refsnyder, DH

Chris Archer, P

First pitch will be at 4:10 p.m. ET.