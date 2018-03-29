BOSTON (CBS) – Teens with ADHD may be more likely to get into a car accident.

A new study from the University of Pennsylvania took 60 kids, aged 16 to 17, that had recently been issued a driver’s license and put them through a driving simulator.

They found that the kids who reported having problems with attention, hyperactivity, and impulse control were more likely to have simulator errors and were more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, like speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in teens, and if a child has difficulty with attention, he or she may be more likely to have trouble following the rules of the road.

If parents and doctors know that these kids may be more likely to make mistakes on the road, we can take steps to try to prevent them.