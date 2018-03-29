LAWRENCE (CBS) – Three Lawrence police officers were injured while attempting to arrest a carjacking suspect early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, police spotted Hector Elias Rijo, 23. He was wanted in a carjacking from the night before.

When officers attempted to stop Rijo, he crashed head on into a cruiser at Phillips and Exeter Streets.

Three officers were injured in the crash. Two went to the hospital with concussions and one had a cut on the head.

Rijo was arrested following the crash. He was arraigned on Thursday and ordered held without bail.