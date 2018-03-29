NFL Welcomes Controversy: New Catch Rule Reportedly Applied To Eagles' TDs In Super Bowl Win Vs. Patriots In trying to "fix" the rules regarding what is and what is not a catch, the NFL may have inadvertently admitted that it improperly applied some rules when the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Yawkey Way Name Change Vote Scheduled For April 12 A Boston committee has set a date for the vote to determine if the street name of iconic Yawkey Way will be changed.

Throwback Thursday: It's Utterly Absurd That We're Still Talking About Tom Brady As A Football Player Tom Brady has taken conventional thinking about old quarterbacks and thrown it in the incinerator.

Here Are Some Facts About Tuukka Rask In The Playoffs The Bruins are set to embark on what could be a long postseason run. There remains doubt on the goaltender's playoff mettle. Here's a look at some facts.

After Buzzer Beater, Jaylen Brown Happy To Twist The Knife On Jae Crowder The game was in Utah's control. But then it was Jaylen Brown time.

Kalman: Zdeno Chara’s Off-Ice Impact -- As Much As On-Ice Performance -- Makes New Contract A Bargain For BruinsChara said at the start of the 2017-18 season his priority was to keep playing and to do it for the Bruins, and his performance this season, during which he turned 41, made it impossible for the Bruins to play around in negotiations.