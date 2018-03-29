Menu
Latest Headlines
New Study: Teens With ADHD Are More Likely To Get Into A Car Accident
A new study shows that teenagers with ADHD are more likely to get into a car accident.
Stan Rosenberg’s Husband Indicted On Sexual Assault Charges
Bryon Hefner has been under investigation since several men accused him of assault and harassment last year.
Missing Webster Girl Found Safe With Mother
Police are looking for a 10-year-old girl believed to be with her mother who does not have legal custody.
WBZ Evening Forecast March 29
Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Missing Webster Girl Found Safe With Mother
Police say a 10-year-old girl reported missing has been found with her mother and both are safe.
Dining Out Could Be Riskier Than You Think
Researchers say that dining out can be riskier than we think after finding levels of phthalates were higher in those who regularly went out. WBZ's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
New Study: Teens With ADHD Are More Likely To Get Into A Car Crash
Teenagers with ADHD may be more likely to get into a car crash. WBZ's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
Fire Engulfs Wareham Home
A huge fire destroyed a home in Wareham early Thursday morning and after a long search investigators said no one was inside. WBZ's Bill Shields reports.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
March 29, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Dan Reardon
PGA Tour
Pro Golf
Pro Golf Power Rankings