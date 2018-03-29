BOSTON (CBS) — The 2018 baseball season got off to a hot start in Tampa. A blazing hot start.

For a few moments on Thursday morning, the scheduled Opening Day meeting between the Red Sox and Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg appeared to be in peril, as local firefighters entered the stadium for an unknown issue.

#openingday2018 delayed here at The Trop due to possible fire inside. Apparently there was smoke so we’re on hold…waiting to enter. #RedSox #WBZ pic.twitter.com/a2YxFamaTB — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 29, 2018

Definitely a problem of some sort at #Rays Trop … pic.twitter.com/VANQVjfe9Q — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 29, 2018

Not much was known about the issue at first, but shortly thereafter the Rays announced that the issue was a grease fire in a kitchen. Firefighters extinguished the fire and then needed some time to ventilate the smoke.

Would appear issue with #Rays stadium is resolved pic.twitter.com/zIImLWQu2Y — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 29, 2018

The smoke should be cleared well in time for first pitch, which is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.