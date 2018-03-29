BOSTON (CBS) — The 2018 baseball season got off to a hot start in Tampa. A blazing hot start.
For a few moments on Thursday morning, the scheduled Opening Day meeting between the Red Sox and Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg appeared to be in peril, as local firefighters entered the stadium for an unknown issue.
Not much was known about the issue at first, but shortly thereafter the Rays announced that the issue was a grease fire in a kitchen. Firefighters extinguished the fire and then needed some time to ventilate the smoke.
The smoke should be cleared well in time for first pitch, which is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.