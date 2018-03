SAUGUS (CBS) – Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Saugus Wednesday morning.

A pickup truck and a car collided on Walnut Street near Birchwood Avenue just after 7 a.m. The truck rolled onto its side and the the car ended up off the road.

Police told WBZ-TV one of the three people hurt is in critical condition.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.