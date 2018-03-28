BOSTON (CBS) — Rumors and speculation have swirled this offseason that Rob Gronkowski may leave the spotlight of the NFL for either the wrestling ring or the big screen.

Chances are he’ll still be catching touchdowns for the Patriots (or dare we say, some other NFL team?) when the 2018 season rolls around, but he will indeed be in a theater near you as well. Or, at least, the $5 bin at your local Wal-Mart.

Jeff Sneider of The Tracking Board is reporting Gronkowski will appear in a movie called Boss Level, starring Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson:

Grillo will play a retired special forces veteran who becomes trapped in a never-ending loop that results in his death every day. Gronkowski’s role is being kept under wraps, but you can safely expect him [to] throw a punch or two. Let’s just hope he takes off his Super Bowl rings first.

The flick will be directed by Joe Carnahan, who touts a pretty good resume in Hollywood. He made a great debut in 2002 with Narc, a gritty cop drama starring Jason Patrick and Ray Liotta, and followed it up with Smokin’ Aces (which was kind of a mess, but a somewhat fun mess), The A-Team (your average Hollywood remake) and The Grey (you can’t go wrong with Liam Neison battling a pack of wolves. Heck, Liam Neison battling anything is awesome). So there is some promise as Gronk dips his toes into Hollywood.

This isn’t Gronkowski’s first trip to the big screen, either. He appeared in 2015’s Entourage movie (funneling a beer with teammate Julian Edelman) and was also in something called The Clapper, which was released somewhere in January. In both of those appearances, Gronkowski played himself.

Perhaps this time around Gronk will play someone other thank Gronk. If we’re lucky, he’s been cast as some sort of scientist who cracks the code of why Grillo is stuck in a Groundhog Day-like loop. Maybe he’ll even celebrate by spiking some tests tubes. Sounds like a blockbuster to us.