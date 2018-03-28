LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Three Market Basket managers sustained cuts and bruises trying to catch a shoplifter in Leominster on Tuesday.

The Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise first reported that the managers chased after a Winchendon woman who police say stole 15 cases of Red Bull.

The managers saw Maxine Rae Parmenter, 32, loading the drinks into her car in the parking lot and tried to confront her, police said. One manager tried to get the keys from the driver’s side door, while another reached through the front passenger door. A third manager was trying to take back the energy drinks.

Police say Parmenter put the car in reverse and tried to drive away while the three managers were partly in the car. One manager was thrown, but the two others held on and managed to stop the car. All three declined medical attention.

The woman, who then fled on foot, told officers she encountered “she went that way,” before they asked her any questions.

She was arrested on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice and larceny. Parmenter is expected to be in court Wednesday morning.