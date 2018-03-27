BROCKTON (CBS/AP) — A state senator from Brockton is apologizing following his arrest on a drunk driving charge.

Sen. Michael Brady, a Democrat, says he was stopped early Saturday morning by Weymouth police on Route 18.

According to a police log, Brady was placed under arrest on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. He pleaded not guilty Monday and was released pending his next court date.

Brady said he was driving home when he was stopped.

“I want to apologize to the Weymouth Police, my constituents, my friends and colleagues in the Legislature for any embarrassment and distraction that this incident causes. I know that as a Senator, I am held to a higher standard, and I will abide by the advice of my counsel as this matter is adjudicated by our judiciary,” Brady said in a statement Tuesday.

“I am grateful for the fairness, integrity and transparency of that process. At this time, I anticipate making no further statements until that process has concluded.”

The 55-year-old senator served in the House before winning a special election in 2015 to succeed the late Democratic Sen. Thomas Kennedy of Brockton.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)