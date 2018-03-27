DEDHAM (CBS) — The man accused of abusing his dog so badly it had to be euthanized was sentenced to eight-to-ten years in prison Tuesday.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, 36, was convicted of 12 counts of animal cruelty. He was found not guilty of one witness intimidation/misleading police charge.

He will serve two years probation following his prison release. He also may never own, care for, or come in contact with any animal, or volunteer where animals are present.

Czerkawski’s one-year-old female pit bull mix was found in a Quincy park with fractures, a stab wound, and a split tongue in 2013. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe and gained the attention of animal activists across the country.

The state suggested Czerkawski spend 10 to 15 years in prison for his crimes; Czerkawski’s defense attorney asked for four-and-a-half to five years.

His defense also said that he was receiving threats and was attacked in jail.

Czerkawski is currently already serving time for unrelated larceny convictions. In 2015, he was sentenced to three to five years in jail for stealing $130,000 from an elderly woman he was caring for.