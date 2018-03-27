BOSTON (CBS) — Nothing says spring training baseball quite like a player being interviewed while actually playing.

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was mic’d up during Boston’s spring finale against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and was doing an interview with the ESPN broadcast booth when Kris Bryant roped a triple over his head in the third inning.

Betts gave chase mid-answer, and gave a pretty honest assessment as Bryant’s line drive sailed over his head: “I ain’t getting this one, boys.”

Double hit over Mookie Betts' head while he is being interviewed by ESPN — "I ain't getting this one, boys" — ESPN booth cracks up. pic.twitter.com/SXLhuaUfP9 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018

Mookie’s response got the ESPN booth cracking up, and provided one of the lighter moments of this spring. In an effort to attract more viewers and generate more buzz around the game, maybe MLB should explore more mic’d up opportunities during the regular season.