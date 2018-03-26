BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a bit of turmoil surrounding the New England Patriots lately. It may not be anywhere close to being labeled “dysfunctional,” but nevertheless, for the past several months it’s been made clear through multiple reports that there have been some disagreements among the three most important people in the franchise.

Yet while some have said that a sit-down meeting with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady was necessary to smooth things over, the Patriots owner said Monday that the meeting has already taken place.

Kraft said he did in fact have that meeting with Belichick and Brady after the season. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 26, 2018

Robert Kraft says he met with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after the season. From a big-picture perspective, he notes the residual of Super Bowl loss has been tough on everyone. But he refers to it as a “high-class problem.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 26, 2018

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on meeting with Brady and Belichick: “Yes, we’ve had the meeting. And just to be clear, we have meetings all the time. We’re not a big bureaucratic organization.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2018

Concluded a 20-minute session with Robert Kraft. He was very open discussing Brady, Gronk, decision not to play Malcolm Butler … he says meeting with he, Belichick and Brady has taken place. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 26, 2018

It’s unclear what might have been accomplished in such a meeting, but it’s at least a positive development that one has taken place.

Kraft was also asked about Rob Gronkowski and the tight end’s consideration of retirement this offseason. Kraft said that he has seen Gronkowski inside the Patriots facility during the offseason.

Robert Kraft notes that he saw TE Rob Gronkowski in the facility within the last couple of weeks. Gronkowski had said after the Super Bowl that he was still weighing his future. pic.twitter.com/rp5W9QWCDv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 26, 2018

And with the sting of losing a Super Bowl still somewhat fresh, Kraft was asked about Malcolm Butler’s benching and subsequent departure during free agency.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he had “hoped Malcom Butler would have been a Patriot for all of his days” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 26, 2018

Kraft on BB’s Butler decision: “We in New England are privileged to, I believe, have the greatest coach in the history of coaching. We’re involved in a number of businesses in our family. We’re in 95 countries in the world. We try to encourage to have good managers….” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 26, 2018

Kraft: “…There is no doubt in my mind — even if he made an error, and this is true with any of our managers — that if they’re doing it for the right reason, then I support it 100 percent…” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 26, 2018

Kraft was speaking to reporters at the NFL’s owners meetings in Orlando.