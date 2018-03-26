BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a bit of turmoil surrounding the New England Patriots lately. It may not be anywhere close to being labeled “dysfunctional,” but nevertheless, for the past several months it’s been made clear through multiple reports that there have been some disagreements among the three most important people in the franchise.
Yet while some have said that a sit-down meeting with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady was necessary to smooth things over, the Patriots owner said Monday that the meeting has already taken place.
It’s unclear what might have been accomplished in such a meeting, but it’s at least a positive development that one has taken place.
Kraft was also asked about Rob Gronkowski and the tight end’s consideration of retirement this offseason. Kraft said that he has seen Gronkowski inside the Patriots facility during the offseason.
And with the sting of losing a Super Bowl still somewhat fresh, Kraft was asked about Malcolm Butler’s benching and subsequent departure during free agency.
Kraft was speaking to reporters at the NFL’s owners meetings in Orlando.