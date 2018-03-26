TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A couple from Texas were arrested for having several weapons inside of their Residence Inn hotel room in Tewskbury.

Francho Bradley, of Frisco, Texas, and his girlfriend, Adrianne Jennings, were arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

Bradley allegedly called Tewksbury Police because he believed his hotel room was being broken into because a video surveillance device that he had in the room had cut out. Police say Bradley told them he was not in Tewksbury at the time and that he had an unsecured firearm in the room. He also told police that he needed the weapons because he was on a secret mission for the government.

When officers arrived, they found several long guns wrapped in a flight suit. A search warrant was granted for the hotel room and the couple’s vehicle where more weapons, ammunition and large capacity feeding devices were found including an AK-47, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, a large capacity shotgun and a bump stock.

Bradley and Jennings allegedly drove to Massachusetts from Texas with the weapons. They were arraigned on several charges including improper storage of firearms, possession of a silencer and possessing a firearm without a license.

The couple’s defense attorney says that some of these weapons were props. The judge ordered both defendants to be held without bail and another hearing will take place March 30.