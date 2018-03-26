BOSTON (CBS) — Meb Keflezighi will run the Boston Marathon once again in 2018.

The 2014 Boston champion will be making the 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston as part of Team MR8, which honors Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Keflezighi retired from competitive running following last year’s New York City Marathon, and finished 13th in the 2017 Boston Marathon.

The first American man to win Boston since 1983 was one of the 115 runners announced Monday by Team MR8, which is comprised mostly of college students, business owners, seasoned marathoners and first-time runners, ranging from ages 21 to 62. The team has set its fundraising goal at $800,000 with nearly $635,000 having already been raised.

“We couldn’t be more honored to have Meb and all of our runners lace up their sneakers to take on this historic course for the mission of our Foundation,” Denise and Bill Richard said in a release for Monday’s announcement. “Our family has a love of running and the accomplishments of all of our runners is inspiring.”

