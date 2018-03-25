WESTWOOD (CBS) — Want to start your day with something delicious? Well, The Toast Office definitely delivers.

Located in a little strip mall in Westwood, The Toast Office is where John Fortin and his wife Mel Stefanides are putting their own unique stamp on classic diner dishes.

“We have all of the usual suspects that a diner would have, but the difference is that everything is much higher quality, much higher standard, better culinary standards than most diners,” said Fortin.

That includes local ingredients and organic ingredients when possible. “And none of that comes at the expense of hearty, good old fashioned, home cooked diner food,” he continued.

So the Buttermilk Pancakes are just about perfect, omelettes are overstuffed with good stuff, French toast is thick cut and delicious, and the egg benedicts are gourmet.

If you just can’t decide among all that deliciousness, the Toast Office combo offers a little bit of everything, with two eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, and a short order of brioche French toast that can be stuffed with strawberry and chocolate for just a few bucks more. “It’s a cornucopia of breakfast goodness,” said Fortin. “You need extra postage to get that to the table.”

As for the restaurant’s quirky name, it was inspired by its location, since The Toast Office sits at one end of a shopping plaza and a branch of the US Post Office anchors the other end.

At The Toast Office, every order is always handled with care. “You can’t mess up someone’s breakfast. And I think that a lot of the reason why we try to pay such close attention to all of the small details we pay attention to is because we are trying to honor the choice that someone made to come out and see us here with their first crack of the day, and get started on the right foot with a perfect breakfast.”