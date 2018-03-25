HOPKINTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption through the Bay Path Humane Society of Hopkinton were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Winnie is a five-year-old coonhound/bluetick mix who came to the society after she was living in a car with other dogs and cats.

She is a smart and high-energy dog and will need lots of exercise in her new home. It would be best for her to be the only dog with older kids (ages 10 and up) in the house.

Winnie is also currently in a foster home.

Mouse is a one-year-old dog from Georgia who is also in foster care.

She would love to be a part of any active family.

The foster program is helpful for dogs who may be recovering from a health issue or adjusting to life in a home.

For more information visit the Bay Path Human Society of Hopkinton’s website.