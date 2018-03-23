FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are lending their plane to Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” event.
Owner Robert Kraft provided the team’s official plane to fly some of the students injured in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, as well as families of the victims, to Washington D.C. More than 1 million people could turn out for rallies around the country.
Kraft made the gesture after former Arizona Congreswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, asked him for help, the team confirmed.
Some of the students took to social media to thank the Patriots for their support.
Students are calling for tighter gun control after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead. Some may find free housing in the nation’s capital after a group of high school seniors started a house-sharing operation on Facebook.