FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are lending their plane to Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” event.

Owner Robert Kraft provided the team’s official plane to fly some of the students injured in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, as well as families of the victims, to Washington D.C. More than 1 million people could turn out for rallies around the country.

Kraft made the gesture after former Arizona Congreswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, asked him for help, the team confirmed.

Some of the students took to social media to thank the Patriots for their support.

Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to fly @ShineMsd to Washington DC💙 We appreciate your support! pic.twitter.com/JGnN0jNjoe — Kali Clougherty #ShineMSD (@kali4change) March 23, 2018

Heading to D.C. & I’m so thankful to be here with so many amazing people. Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to help us get to D.C.! And always so happy to have @isabelabarry by my side through everything I do✨💗 pic.twitter.com/o8I7EfzQED — soy | #shineMSD (@SawyerRayne) March 22, 2018

Thank you so much @Patriots for your generosity! We are so grateful to have been lent your plane to fly up to Washington DC. See you at the march!! — ShineMSD (@ShineMsd) March 22, 2018

Students are calling for tighter gun control after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead. Some may find free housing in the nation’s capital after a group of high school seniors started a house-sharing operation on Facebook.