BOSTON (CBS) –We finally have some answers on Kyrie Irving’s sore left knee. Sort of.

The Celtics guard will “undergo a minimally invasive procedure to alleviate irritation in his left knee” on Saturday, the team announced on Friday. But when Irving can return to the Celtics lineup remains a mystery.

Boston hopes to have an answer to that question on Saturday, but will not comment until Irving goes under the knife.

Irving will miss his sixth straight game on Friday when the Celtics start a four-game road trip against the Blazers in Portland. He received multiple opinions on the knee over the last few days, and it remains unclear if Saturday’s procedure will remove screws in his knee stemming from the fractured kneecap he suffered back in 2015 while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving has been masterful during his first season with the Celtics, averaging 24.4 points off a career-high 49 percent shooting over 60 games. Boston currently sits comfortably in the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining in the regular season.