AMHERST (AP) — A Massachusetts college has launched a criminal investigation into what the school’s administration calls “an act of blatant and deplorable anti-Semitism.”

Hampshire College President Jonathan Lash said in a message to the campus community that the act occurred in a residential area on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the school in Amherst says no additional information is being released because it’s an ongoing investigation by campus police.

Lash also asked anyone with information about the incident to contact campus police, as well as to report previous incidents, including anti-Semitic graffiti, that authorities may not know about.

He called all incidents “acts of cowardice intended to intimidate and hurt all of us.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)