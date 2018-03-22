BOSTON (CBS) — Believe it or not, it appears the Celtics might actually be getting one of their injured players back in the near future.

Boston forward Jaylen Brown said he hopes to return to action Sunday night when the Celtics take on the Kings in Sacramento.

“I’m feeling a lot better. I’m just trying to hurry up and get back,” Brown told reporters on Thursday. “I’m tired of not playing.”

Brown has missed the last five games with a concussion following a nasty fall from the rim after a dunk against the Timberwolves back on March 8. He was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol the following day, and must complete the following steps before returning to game action:

He is without concussion-related symptoms at rest

He has been evaluated by a physician

He has successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion protocol

A team physician has discussed the return-to-participation process and decision with the Director of the NBA Concussion Program

The return-to-participation exertion protocol involves progressing from using a stationary bike, to jogging, to agility work, to non-contact team drills. A player must be symptom-free in order to progress to the next step. But the fact that he joined the Celtics for their four-game West Coast swing is a great sign that he’s inching closer to a return.

However, when he does return, don’t expect the athletic guard to be making any rim-rocking jams.

“My mom definitely said no more dunking,” Brown told reporters.

That’s too bad, but probably a pretty smart move given the Celtics’ current injury list. Kyrie Irving is seeking a second opinion on his sore left knee and could miss the rest of the season. Marcus Smart is out for at least the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, and big man Daniel Theis is on the shelf after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Brown has had an overall solid second NBA season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while playing some strong defense on the other side of the ball.