BOSTON (CBS) – A longtime Boston TV personality who portrayed “Bozo The Clown” has died.

Frank Avruch died Tuesday, family confirmed. He was 89 years old.

Avruch spent decades at WCVB-TV, hosting and appearing on shows like “Good Day,” “The Great Entertainment” and “Man About Town.”

But many around Boston may know him as “Bozo The Clown.” He produced and starred in the popular children’s’ TV program from 1958 to 1970, according to his biography on the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He also performed as Bozo in Asia and South America for UNICEF.

“While it’s hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5’s Great Entertainment and Boston’s Man About Town,” his family said in a statement to WCVB. “Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly.”

Avruch was a Winthrop native who graduated from Boston University in 1949. He is survived by his wife Betty and two sons.