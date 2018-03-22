BOSTON (AP/CBS) — A federal judge has dismissed the case against two Boston mayoral aides accused of pressuring music festival organizers into hiring union workers.

Judge Leo Sorokin’s ruling Thursday comes days before Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan were supposed to go to trial on extortion charges.

Prosecutors didn’t fight the dismissal but indicated they will appeal. They said the judge’s proposed jury instructions were too restrictive and would prevent them from putting on their case.

Prosecutors said Brissette and Sullivan bullied organizers of the 2014 Boston Calling music festival into hiring union workers by withholding permits.

Attorneys for Brissette and Sullivan argued didn’t do anything wrong and that prosecutors overreached.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

Mayor Marty Walsh said, “I look forward to continuing our focus on moving the city forward and working to expand opportunities for Boston residents, every day.”

Brissette and Sullivan will return to work at City Hall.

