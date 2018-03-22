BOSTON (CBS) — Walter McCarty is leaving the Boston Celtics’ bench for his first head coaching job.

McCarty is heading home to become the new head coach at the University of Evansville, the school announced on Thursday.

An Evansville native, McCarty has worked as an assistant on Brad Stevens’ staff since 2013, getting his first taste as a head coach last summer when he led the Celtics’ Summer League team in Las Vegas. He served as an assistant at Louisville and with the Indiana Pacers before returning to Boston, where he spent eight of his 10 NBA seasons.

The New York Knicks drafted McCarty 19th overall out of Kentucky in 1996, but traded him to the Celtics the following season. Boston fans — and Tommy Heinsohn — quickly fell in love with “Walta!,” who carved out a nice role for himself off the Celtics’ bench.

Introducing new MBB head coach @waltermccarty! Here is his reaction to the video! Have you seen it yet? #WelcomeHomeWalter pic.twitter.com/qLmlR7UTiF — UE Athletics (@UEAthletics) March 22, 2018

Now he’ll lead the Purple Aces, as McCarty becomes the first member of Stevens’ coaching staff to be hired as a college head coach.