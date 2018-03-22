BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday night. On Thursday afternoon, they’re taking a little bit of a victory lap.

To help propel them on that journey, the team used a clip from 98.5 The Sports Hub host Michael Felger. That clip came from very early in the season, when Felger declared the Bruins season to be over. Specifically, Felger said in October, “They’re cooked. We’re not going to have a hockey season.”

Clearly, it was a misfire. And the Bruins were happy to bring back some of Felger’s early-season comments in a new advertisement.

Obviously, the likes of Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak, and most recently Ryan Donato have exceeded many people’s expectations. And as a result, the Bruins have themselves a commercial that would make @OldTakesExposed shed a single tear from pride.

Felger hasn’t been dunked on like that in quite a while.